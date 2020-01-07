Speed, impairment may be factors in fatal Spokane County crash

A man called 911 to say he was riding a UTV when it rolled. The second rider had sustained a head injury, he said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One man was left dead and a second suffered minor injuries after they flipped a Utility Task Vehicle in Spokane County on Sunday.

The crash occurred in the 9900 block of E. Hays Road in Spangle at about 12:35 a.m., according to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies.

A man called 911 and said he was riding the UTV when it rolled. He explained that the second rider was still at the scene of the crash and had sustained a head injury.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and fire personnel arrived at the crash and pronounced the second man dead at the scene.

The man who called 911 was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, deputies said. Neither rider was wearing helmets or seatbelts.