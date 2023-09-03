Former Supersonic Shawn Kemp to be released after arrest following Tacoma Mall shooting

Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Tacoma.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp isn't facing charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at Tacoma Mall, the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to be released.

The case's status will be "no charges filed" pending further investigation by Tacoma police.

Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail Wednesday on investigation of a drive-by shooting.

Police responded to a shooting following an altercation between two groups of people at the Tacoma Mall around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were called to the mall after reports of shots being fired between the two groups in two separate vehicles. Kemp is suspected of firing off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the other vehicle fled the area, according to police.

Officers arrested Kemp at the Tacoma Mall without incident and recovered a gun at the scene.