Sharp Shooting CEO announces retirement, sale of business to son

Robin Ball and her husband Steve opened the gun range on July 25, 1995. Ball has served as CEO of the company for 26 years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The CEO of Sharp Shooting Indoor Range and Gun Shop announced her retirement Tuesday afternoon and the sale of her business.

According to a press release, Robin Ball and her husband Steve opened the gun range on July 25, 1995. Ball has served as CEO of the company for 26 years.

“Robin’s dedication to gun owners and the industry has always extended outside of Sharp Shooting,” the company said in a press release. “As one of the first and most impactful women in the country to enter the firearms industry, she has led a new generation of gun owners and female business operators within the firearms industry.”

Ball has served on committees for the National Rifle Association’s Range Committee and Women’s Policies and the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Range Development Committee. Back in 2018, Ball also joined the Second Amendment Foundation and the NRA in a lawsuit that said I-1639 violates the U.S. Constitution and parts of federal law. Initiative 1639 passed with 60% of the vote. It bars the sale of semi-automatic rifles to people under 21 and to people who don't live in Washington, and it requires buyers to pass an enhanced background check and prove they have taken a firearms training course. A judge later upheld the law.

Sharp Shooting Indoor Range and Gun Shop has been sold to Ball’s son, Jeremy and her daughter-in-law, Katie.