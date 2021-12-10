Shalena’s Breakfast & more North Idaho holiday events

HAUSER, Idaho — The 35th annual Shalena’s Breakfast is set for Sunday at the Hauser Lake Fire Station, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press. It will benefit Shaye, a 7-year-old girl from Coeur d’Alene with leukemia.
People are invited to the station at 10728 N. Hauser Lake Road for drive-thru breakfast burritos, along with coffee, juice and water, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will be there to greet kids, and tickets, $1, will be sold for prize drawings.
The suggested donation is $3 a person or $10 a family.
The fundraiser is held in remembrance of Shalena, the daughter of Hauser Lake Fire Capt. Gary Mobbs. Shalena died from cancer in 1985. Each year, it benefits a child in North Idaho fighting cancer.
“I can relate to what they’re going through,” Mobbs said.
It’s usually held inside the station, and in years past has been a huge affair, with multiple grills going, many volunteers cooking and serving and hundreds eating. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19, but two years ago raised $20,000.
Sunday, it will be outside due to COVID, but Mobbs still expects a large turnout. People can drive up, choose from two types of burritos, and be on their way.
“What a great way we can reach out to our community,” Mobbs said.
There are several other Christmas events this weekend.
- Spirit Lake downtown will be transformed into Santa’s Village, with sleigh rides, crafts, shopping and food. It is scheduled for 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
- Stateline Speedway in Post Falls is hosting “A Night in Bethlehem” on Saturday and Sunday, and again Dec. 18 and 19. It will feature a nativity scene and what is billed as the largest giving tree in the Northwest.
The village is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and the live nativity will start just after 6.
“Travel back in time to the night that Christ was born and walk through the village of Bethlehem,” a release said.
It is free. There will be shops within the village where people can buy gifts.
- The Bayview Chamber of Commerce is having its annual “Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bayview Community Center.
- The Museum of North Idaho is hosting a free holiday event at the Fort Sherman Chapel, 332 Hubbard St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will have live music, cookies and cocoa, and a pop-up shop. It will also have photos with Santa for both kids and pets.
