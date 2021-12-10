Shalena’s Breakfast & more North Idaho holiday events

Shalena's Breakfast is one of several holiday events in North Idaho this weekend.

HAUSER, Idaho — The 35th annual Shalena’s Breakfast is set for Sunday at the Hauser Lake Fire Station, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press. It will benefit Shaye, a 7-year-old girl from Coeur d’Alene with leukemia.

People are invited to the station at 10728 N. Hauser Lake Road for drive-thru breakfast burritos, along with coffee, juice and water, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will be there to greet kids, and tickets, $1, will be sold for prize drawings.

The suggested donation is $3 a person or $10 a family.

The fundraiser is held in remembrance of Shalena, the daughter of Hauser Lake Fire Capt. Gary Mobbs. Shalena died from cancer in 1985. Each year, it benefits a child in North Idaho fighting cancer.

“I can relate to what they’re going through,” Mobbs said.

It’s usually held inside the station, and in years past has been a huge affair, with multiple grills going, many volunteers cooking and serving and hundreds eating. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19, but two years ago raised $20,000.

Sunday, it will be outside due to COVID, but Mobbs still expects a large turnout. People can drive up, choose from two types of burritos, and be on their way.

“What a great way we can reach out to our community,” Mobbs said.

There are several other Christmas events this weekend.

Spirit Lake downtown will be transformed into Santa’s Village, with sleigh rides, crafts, shopping and food. It is scheduled for 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Stateline Speedway in Post Falls is hosting “A Night in Bethlehem” on Saturday and Sunday, and again Dec. 18 and 19. It will feature a nativity scene and what is billed as the largest giving tree in the Northwest.

The village is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and the live nativity will start just after 6.

“Travel back in time to the night that Christ was born and walk through the village of Bethlehem,” a release said.

It is free. There will be shops within the village where people can buy gifts.

The Bayview Chamber of Commerce is having its annual “Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bayview Community Center.

The Museum of North Idaho is hosting a free holiday event at the Fort Sherman Chapel, 332 Hubbard St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will have live music, cookies and cocoa, and a pop-up shop. It will also have photos with Santa for both kids and pets.

