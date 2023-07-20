‘It’s been a lot of fun’ | Shakespeare in the Park returns for third season in Spokane

Manito Park, Riverfront Park & Sky Prairie Park will host different Shakespeare shows over the next 2 months. Hamlet will kick things off at Manito Park on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — To be or not to be… at Manito Park Thursday night! Shakespeare in the Park returns July 20 for its third season.

Manito Park, Riverfront Park and Sky Prairie Park will host different Shakespeare shows over the next two months. Hamlet will kick things off at Manito Park on Thursday night.

KREM 2 sat down with some of the actors to find out the logistics about how this will work. There will be one cast performing two different shows on an alternating schedule. Hamlet will begin Thursday and they will turn around and do it all again with Rosencrantz and Guildernstern.

Director Amanda Cantrell told KREM 2, ““From life to death or death to life depending on what night you decide to join us, but you really get this unique experience of storytelling where you see both sides and two different point of views of the exact same story so it’s been a lot of fun.”

The two shows will alternate nights until September 17th.

This is the third year that the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Spokane Shakespeare Society to bring this opportunity alive for the community. It will be a family-friendly environment and you’re encouraged to bring out lawn chairs, blankets and to pack a picnic.

The first show on Thursday evening will begin at 6:30 p.m.

