Several hurt in collision between car, school bus in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Emergency responders are on scene now after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Caldwell Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at about 7:25 a.m. at South Florida Avenue and Homedale Road.

According to Canyon County Dispatch, the car involved in the crash overturned.

Three people are injured, dispatchers say, but it was not immediately clear whether those patients were in the car or riding on the bus.

Caldwell School District said none of their buses have been involved in a crash. KTVB has reached out to Vallivue School District, but district officials have not yet confirmed whether the bus involved was one of theirs.

The severity of the injuries in the crash is unknown.

KTVB has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for updates.

