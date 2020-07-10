Northeast Portland neighbors fight to save giant sequoia tree

The tree's root system damaged a home's foundation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Standing an estimated 100 feet tall, and more than 120 inches in diameter, a sequoia tree is a staple in Northeast Portland's Sabin neighborhood.

"It's a neighbor to me," said Shelby Wright. "It's a living thing I've had by my home and as part of my life for more than a decade."

Perhaps nobody knows what Wright is feeling more than Claire Bollinger. Part of the giant sequoia tree sits on her and her partner's property.

"Sequoia trees are incredibly long-lived," said Bollinger. "They're incredibly healthy, incredibly sturdy trees."

And in this case, they are incredibly problematic. Documents obtained by KGW indicate the tree's root system has damaged the foundation of a home on a neighboring property. That homeowner, for years, has worked with the city to come up with a fix, but nothing has ever come to fruition. The city is now ordering that homeowner and Bollinger to get rid of the towering sequoia.

"We were surprised the city was prioritizing the removing of a large, healthy, giant sequoia tree in a low canopy neighborhood," said Bollinger.

Bollinger believes the city has lacked transparency throughout the whole process. She thinks the city should be doing more to save the decades-old tree and less to save the unoccupied, damaged home. Bollinger is not alone. More than 6,000 people have signed a change.org petition to save the sequoia. A Go Fund Me has raised more than $9,000.

"There are options," said Bollinger. "This is not the end of the world for this sequoia tree. But we do need that support."

Neighbor Shelby Wright is nothing if not supportive. The sequoia tree is a huge part of her life. She is hoping the tree remains standing tall for years to come.

"We're concerned about climate change and urban canopy. We want to be a green city and have this lush, beautifully natural park around us and we'd turn around and take away a 100-year-old tree that doesn't need to come down without looking at other options. It would be hypocritical honestly," said Wright.

The tree could come down as early as next week unless Bollinger takes legal action, which she is accustomed to.