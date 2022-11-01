Washington Senator Cantwell comments on Southwest Airline chaos

Senator Maria Cantwell speaks out against Southwest Airlines mass cancelations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following Southwest Airlines canceling 60% of its flights Tuesday and Wednesday, Senator Cantwell (D-Wash) said the airline has failed its customers.

“The problems at Southwest Airlines over the last several days go beyond weather. The Committee will be looking into the causes of these disruptions and its impact on consumers," Senator Cantwell said.

In November of 2022, Senator Cantwell, Chair of the Senate Committee, along with Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal, filed a comment on airline ticket refunds.

"Many airlines fail to adequately communicate with consumers during flight cancellations. Consumers deserve strong protections, including an updated consumer refund rule," Cantwell said.

The Senator proposed a rule to the Department of Transportation, saying customers should be fairly compensated when an airline cancels or significantly delays a flight. This would include hotel costs, meals, and transportation.

This comment comes after Southwest Airlines issued hundreds of flight delays and cancellations over the Christmas travel season, stranding passengers throughout the country.

