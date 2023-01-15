Semi driver swerves to avoid cat, spills fuel on SR 195 south of Colfax

Washington State Patrol said the crash spilled about 6,000 gallons of fuel. No one was hurt but the spill blocked the highway for hours.

COLFAX, Wash. — A cat may be to blame for a semi-crash that caused a fuel spill in Whitman County Sunday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on State Route 195, about three miles south of Colfax.

WSP reports the driver swerved to miss a cat in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. A trailer tipped over and spilled diesel and gasoline on the highway.

WSP reports about 6,000 gallons of fuel were spilled.

Troopers closed the highway for several hours to clean up the mess.

The driver was not hurt.