SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's a tale as old as time. Another semi-truck stuck under a bridge in the Spokane area closed a road on Thursday.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Parksmith Drive in Mead was closed east of Market Street. Deputies asked drivers to use an alternate route.

Authorities said at about 11:30 a.m. that the road will reopen shortly. Towing crews have removed the truck from the area.

In November, a semi-truck stuck under the Stevens Street overpass in Spokane blocked several lanes of traffic.

The bridge has two warnings signs that read, “Over height when flashing” and “Low bridge,” which were installed in the summer of 2018.

In June, a truck driver who ignored warning lights telling him to turn around was cited for failing to obey traffic signs and fined $187.

As of June, more than three dozen semi-trucks have gotten stuck under the bridge over the last decade.

