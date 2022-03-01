Roads closed after semi rolls off Washington overpass, killing driver

YAKIMA, Wash. — Roads and ramps near State Route 12 in Yakima are closed on Tuesday morning, while Washington State Patrol investigate a semi-truck and trailer that rolled off an overpass, killing the driver.
Troopers say around 4 a.m. the semi rolled off an overpass at SR 12 and 1st Street. Pictures from the scene show a pile of twisted metal with a cab and trailer that are barely recognizable. Troopers say no other cars were involved in the crash.
Several roads in the area are closed while troopers investigate, including:
- North 1st Street
- Eastbound SR 12 ramp to North 1st Street
- Westbound Interstate 82 ramp to North 1st Street
- SR 823 ramp to North 1st Street
Yakima Police Department said there are also street closures both northbound and southbound. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Washington State Department of Transportation said that the closures are anticipated to last most of the day.