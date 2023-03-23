Spokane police investigating 'security issue' near Holy Family Hospital

A large presence of officers and firefighters is outside the hospital. However, entrances remain open to patients and visitors.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers are investigating a "security issue" near the Providence Holy Family Hospital emergency department on Thursday.

According to a statement from Providence, all hospital entrances remain open to patients and visitors. Patient care is continuing its operations as normal and employees should report to work as scheduled.

"People may see a large police and fire department presence outside the hospital. We are working with our partners to resolve the issue and will provide updates on our social media accounts as needed," Providence said in the statement.

North Lidgerwood Street by Columbia Avenue is closed.

#BREAKING Hazmat response at Holy Family Hospital has closed down North Lidgerwood St by Columbia Ave @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/QxZ75BF1wW — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) March 23, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

