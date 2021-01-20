Washington State Patrol's increased presence in Olympia cost more than $1.5 million

Following the breach of the governor's mansion and U.S. Capitol building, state patrol and the National Guard have remained in Olympia.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has spent more than $1 million to boost security at the state capitol in Olympia over the past 13 days.

A total of $1,019,151 was spent in overtime in addition to the $488,299 for regular time on the clock.

An additional $100,707 has been spent on things such as food, supplies, equipment and lodging, according to Chris Loftis, state patrol's communications director.

The money spent on additional protection at the state's Capitol does not include costs incurred by the Washington State National Guard or other service providers.

The strengthened security measures at the state Capitol in Olympia are in place in response to riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the governor's mansion being breached on Jan. 6. Fences were placed at the Capitol around the statehouse and up to the legislative buildings in preparation for the start of the legislative session.

Loftis said officials felt the events of Jan. 6 were "page-turning events" that required a new view on security in Olympia.

There have been no significant incidents or activity over the past few days in Olympia, according to state patrol.

"We feel the presence you have seen has contributed to peace and calm for the last 13 days," Loftis said.

How much value do you put on that?

"I can only answer that with how much money would we as a country be willing to spend to go back to January 6 and take the assault on our nation's Capitol out of the history books?" Loftis said.