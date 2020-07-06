SPOKANE, Wash. — Organizers are gearing up for a peaceful protest Sunday after last week's march for George Floyd brought out thousands of supporters.

Numbers from the last U.S Census show that African Americans make up less than three percent of the population in Spokane with whites being the majority at nearly 90 percent.

For the turnout to be so monumental, there had to be multiple demographics that showed up to support.

“We’ve collaborated with city leaders, organizations to really keep that message and stay true to what that message really is,” said Dustin Jolly who's the head of Occupy Spokane. “To not let that message be hijacked by extremist groups or people with their own agenda.”

Occupy Spokane is one of the main organizers for last week's protest and they're hoping to duplicate those same results tomorrow.

This time marching for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot and killed by police in her Louisville home on March 13th.

Outrage from the George Floyd case has shined a spotlight on this situation and the FBI is now looking into the shooting.

In terms of distance, these particular situations are far from Spokane but for attorney Natasha Hill who grew up here in a biracial family, she says this movement is a change that’s needed across the nation.

“We have to rebuild our system to get rid of the racial bias that exists,” said Hill. “It’s there and if you’re denying it, you are perpetuating it.”

Now as the world watches what’s unfolding in the United States through a magnifying glass. Local activists say this is their moment to entice real change.

For so long, racial tension has divided the country. These uncomfortable moments are a chance to break through the ice and have real conversations.

“One of our great leaders in America said power concedes nothing without demand,” explained Spokane NAACP Executive board member Le’Taxione. “The demand must be a constant application of pressure on the psyche and consciousness of the country.”

As they continue to protest peacefully, they’re aware some people may try to hinder progress through riots.

This however isn’t what they believe in. Instead, they promote peace through dialogue. For hours, that’s what they accomplished last week.

“It was a beautiful thing. It was something that I didn’t think Spokane would ever do but y’all did that and we need more of that. Keep coming, this don’t stop today,” shared Marlon from the N’Step Program.

Kurtis Robinson, the local NAACP president has said there have been conversations with city leaders and that so far they’ve been understanding.

The goal now is to advance those talks into action that treats everyone equally.

“It’s all of us. It’s our allies across the system, it’s our Caucasian allies,” Robinson explained. “It’s all of our communities of color and we’re coming together with a common voice and a common mission to have sustained meaningful and immediate change.”

RELATED: Opinion: NFL players shouldn't be criticized for kneeling during the national anthem

RELATED: Trump administration sued over police force on protesters before church visit

RELATED: 'There is a lot to unpack here': Spokane witness shares first-hand account of protests

RELATED: 'Power to the people': George Floyd's brother speaks at NYC memorial

Note: the below video discusses details about the upcoming Spokane protest including police involvement and protesters' goals for change.