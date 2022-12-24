Second day Spokane airport Flight delays

There are more long lines at Spokane’s airport on Christmas Eve, as travelers looked ahead to hopefully taking off after a day of cancellations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been another holiday headache for travelers trying to get into and out of Spokane by air – FlightAware shows 41 flights were canceled Friday –

And we’re now seeing some of those travelers trying to catch something today.

“We landed here yesterday at 4 am so we have been here, stuck for more than 24 hours,” said traveler Kenny Yeh.“It’s not just us. All the flights to Seattle got canceled also,”

Yeh’s Chicago flight didn’t make it to Seattle.

Seatac shut down for much of the day Friday – grounding more than 700 flights.

Alaska Airlines ticket agents say alternate flights are booked for the next day or so, as weary passengers do what they can to make it where they’re going.

Others trying to get to Spokane like Michelle Parrino faced the same holiday headache. She flew into Seattle Thursday night and was stuck after two canceled flights, as she tried to get home to her father.

“It has been exhausting. It might be one of the last Christmases I have with him. So it’s just been so stressful and so exhausting,” said Parrino.

By Saturday afternoon, 20 flights were grounded in Spokane, leaving some feeling déjà vu--

“We waited for more than 12 hours but it still got canceled,” said Yeh.

As for some, the wait continues.

“Yeah, and I still don’t know where my baggage is,” said Parrino.

