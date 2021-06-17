Second $250,000 vaccine lottery prize claimed in Yakima

The prize was claimed Thursday morning at the Washington's Lottery regional office.

YAKIMA, Wash. — This week’s $250,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize has been claimed in Yakima, according to Washington’s Lottery.

The winner, identified as Yakima resident Dillon T. claimed the prize Thursday morning at the Washington's Lottery regional office.

The second of five planned drawings for the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccine lottery occurred on Tuesday with 251 prizes available. Among them are 41 Microsoft Xboxes, a set of Seattle Storm tickets for the last six games of the season, two Nintendo Switch packs and a set of four Sounders tickets with an autographed jersey. As of Thursday afternoon, 135 prizes are still unclaimed.

In addition to those unclaimed prizes, there are also 11 unclaimed sets of 100 Guaranteed Education Tuition Units. Washington’s Lottery said 100 units equals one year of tuition and fees as an undergraduate or resident at Washington’s public universities.

Winners are contacted by Washington’s Lottery officials by phone or email. Winners then have 72 hours to call lottery officials back to claim their prize. Any unclaimed prizes will be placed in the fifth and final drawing, at which point the state will also draw for the $1 million grand prize winner.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, June 22.

As for this week’s big winner, officials said Dillon T. was not available for comment but that he may share a written statement soon.

Gov. Jay Inslee also announced on Thursday the state’s latest vaccine incentive called “A Heroes Thanks.”