Second suspect arrested and held connected to fatal shooting at Ingraham High School

A second suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting. A semi-automatic handgun that was possibly used in the shooting was found in the teen's backpack.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle originally aired on Nov. 8, 2022.

Two suspects made their first appearances in court on Wednesday related to a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School the day before.

A student was shot at the school on Tuesday morning just before 10 a.m. and died from their injuries later that day.

The judge found probable cause to hold a 14-year-old suspect on probable cause for first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon at a school facility.

A 15-year-old suspect was also arrested related to the shooting. The 15-year-old was caught with the suspected shooter on a King County Metro bus. Prosecutors said a semi-automatic handgun, which was possibly used by the suspected shooter, was found in the 15-year-old's backpack.

A judge found probable cause to hold him for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

The judge sided with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and ruled that both teens should remain in custody before formal charges are filed on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

Police received reports of a shooting at the school around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a student with a gunshot wound and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived to take the victim to the hospital.

Police secured the school and continued to search for the suspect, who had fled the campus. The suspects were later arrested after being found on a King County Metro bus on 145th and Aurora.