Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

The 17-year-old was identified as Ebenezer Haile through a GoFundMe account.

Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The GoFundMe account was created in "response to the overwhelming requests to assist Ebenezer's family as they rebuild their lives," the page reads.

Police were called to Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 8 for reports of a shooting. Callers said they heard multiple gunshots from within the school.

When police arrived, they found a Haile injured in a hallway of the high school. Officers provided aid until medics were able to take the victim from the scene. Haile died from his injuries soon after. He was shot five times.

Numerous 911 callers identified a 14-year-old as the shooter.

The 14-year-old was charged Nov. 14 with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge will later determine if the 14-year-old will be tried as an adult.

A 15-year-old was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree felony rendering of criminal assistance related to the shooting. Based on his charges, his case will remain in juvenile court.

Based on witness interviews, officers learned prior to the shooting there was a fight inside a bathroom that involved Haile and some of his friends against the 14-year-old and two of his friends.

Witnesses said one of the 14-year-old's friends brought a gun to school and Haile and his friends wanted the gun. A phone belonging to the 14-year-old may have been taken during the scuffle, according to court documents.

Camera footage from the high school's security system showed the two groups walking toward the bathroom and the 14-year-old taking a fighting stance, court documents said.

After the fight, the two groups were seen leaving the bathroom. School personnel and other students said the 14-year-old and one of his friends looking "noticeably agitated and angry," court documents said. Haile could be seen laughing at the 14-year-old and his friends as they left the area. The shooting occurred approximately 10 minutes later.

A witness who was with Haile following the fight in the bathroom said the two groups got into another altercation in the hallway because the 14-year-old believed Haile had stolen his cell phone. The witness positively identified the 14-year-old as the person who shot and killed Haile.