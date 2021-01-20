2 more Seattle police officers investigated for being in DC during Capitol riots

Two Seattle police officers self-reported to the Office of Police Accountability that they were in Washington, D.C. during riots earlier this month.

Two more Seattle police officers are under investigation for being in Washington, D.C. during a riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The officers self-reported to the Office of Police Accountability that they were at the event on Jan. 6.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers confirmed the presidential election results. Five people died during the breach, including a police officer and a Trump supporter who was shot.

Two other Seattle police officers are also under investigation for being at the event and were on leave as of Jan. 8