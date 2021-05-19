Seattle police arrest man suspected of stealing from more than a dozen Asian women

Over the past six weeks, the suspect approached the women, who ranged in age from 40 to 80 years old near their vehicles, grabbed their bags, and fled.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 26-year-old man who is suspected of stealing purses and bags from more than a dozen Asian women in the Chinatown-International District, Rainier Valley, and Beacon Hill.

One woman, who is a restaurant owner, told police she had nearly $50,000 in her purse because she was on the way to make a deposit, according to court documents released by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested in Renton by members of the Robbery Unit, Gun Violence Reduction Unit, Community Response Group, and U.S. Marshals.

Police recovered a loaded handgun from the suspect who is a convicted felon.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail and is being held on $250,000 bail.