New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages

The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle.

The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.

According to WSF, the monetary damage to the ferry is "well into the millions" and the damage to the Fauntleroy terminal structure will be "in the hundreds of thousands."

WSF also said it expects the figures to change several times before a final total is reached.

The Cathlamet was docking at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal when it collided with an offshore dolphin - a structure that guides docking ferries. The collision caused significant damage to the vessel.

The dolphin, primarily made from a wood piling with steel and concrete, made a sizeable tear in the ferry’s front right side. In addition to the ferry itself, several vehicles on the ferry were also damaged, with one trapped in the wreckage.

The crash was classified by the US Coast Guard as a "major marine casualty."

Following the crash, the captain of the ferry at the time of the collision resigned.

The entire crew was tested for drugs and alcohol. All tests came back negative, according to WSF.

No injuries were reported.

No pollution was reported.