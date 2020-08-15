Seattle extends moratorium on evictions through the end of the year

Mayor Jenny Durkan signed an executive order Friday banning residential, nonprofit, and small business evictions through December 31 due to the pandemic.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has extended the moratorium on residential, nonprofit, and small business evictions through December 31 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Durkan signed the executive order on Friday.

While the moratorium is in place, property owners may not issue termination notices or initiate an eviction action with the courts unless there is an "imminent threat to the health and safety of the community," according to a statement from city officials on Friday.

The order also works with Governor Jay Inslee's statewide eviction moratorium, which is in place through October 15, by banning late fees, increases to rent and security deposits, officials said.

City officials encouraged tenants who receive an eviction notice during the moratorium to contact the Renting in Seattle hotline at 206‐684‐5700 or go online to submit a complaint.

The moratorium on nonprofit and small business evictions impacts independently-owned businesses with 50 employees or fewer, state nonprofits, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

“There is no doubt that our residents and businesses are feeling the deep impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis. This pandemic has put people out of work, caused families to struggle to put food on the table and pay rent, and caused some of our most beloved small businesses to shutter for good,” said Mayor Durkan in a prepared statement. “The moratorium on evictions is one critical tool we have at the City to keep people in their homes and keep businesses afloat."

The Office of Economic Development (OED) also announced on Friday another round of grants for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

A total of 72 small businesses were chosen to each receive a $10,000 grant.