Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival

From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Seafair Weekend Festival:

Those who can't make it to the park this weekend can tune in to KONG TV with live coverage or king5.com/watch or tune in to 88.9 FM The Bridge for Log Boom Radio, Mercer Island High School’s radio station, which will be broadcasting the excitement all weekend long.

Seafair Weekend Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The iconic Pacific Northwest festival is set on 1.5 miles of shoreline along Lake Washington in Genesee Park and is the largest boat and air show rolled into one.

Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.

Does not include General Admission. Good for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday of Seafair Weekend Festival (August 5-7, 2022) — $10

Includes admission, food, beverages, and reserved seats at the starting line. Select from Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. For the VIP Seafair Experience, select the 3-day package and have the same great seats all 3 days — $150 - $450

Seafair organizers said all of the events are either free or have a free component to them, but tickets need to be purchased for some events.

Seafair runs Aug. 5-7 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with events scheduled each day. Below is a list of scheduled events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Transportation and parking :

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation, including Metro and Link Light Rail, or ride-share and bicycle options.

Those using the light rail can get off at the Columbia Center Station. Seafair is offering a free round-trip shuttle service from the station to the park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Fans can park their personal vehicles either at Huskey Stadium, lots E12 and E19, from the north or the Sea-Tac Airport Garage if coming from the south.

Metro Bus Route 50 will be operating a standard schedule with stops at the park and Columbia City Station, which makes stops every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for Light Rail & Metro Bus schedules & rates.

Seafair is offering half-priced tickets to those biking to the Weekend Festival. Anyone riding their bike Saturday and Sunday are encouraged to use the north gate entry for access to bike storage and their half-priced tickets.

Despite the I-90 bridge remaining open, Seafair goers still may have some traffic headaches with Revive I-5 work resuming in Seattle this weekend.

The WSDOT is focusing on expansion joints on the right side south of the collector/distributor.

People entering the collector/distributor will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way. The ramp from the collector/distributor to southbound I-5 will be closed. People using the southbound I-5 James Street on-ramp will need to use a collector/distributor exit. The Spring Street on-ramp and the South Forest Street off-ramp also will be closed.