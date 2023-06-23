Here's what you need to know before heading to Sea-Tac Airport

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said it's projecting more than 72,000 outbound travelers Friday to bring the total number of expected travelers to 196,000.

SEATAC, Wash. — The summer travel season is upon us and Friday is projected to be its busiest day ever at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Sea-Tac Airport is asking travelers to be prepared and arrive early. Sea-Tac recommends travelers arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Before heading out the door, check your flight status through your airline or on the Port of Seattle's website at portseattle.org/sea-tac/flight-status.

Sea-Tac also recommends checking travel conditions to and from the airport as there are many construction projects ongoing. You can find real-time traffic conditions on the Washington State Department of Transportation website at wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.

With as many travelers expected Friday, TSA security lines will be busier than usual. It is recommended to use the airport's SEA Spot Saver and download the flySEA app to check real-time checkpoint wait times.

According to the Port of Seattle, those who plan to park at the airport can expect to spend about 45 minutes to an hour looking for a spot. Of note, Sea-Tac also raised its parking rates this month, with some spots seeing a 42% increase.

Sea-Tac recommends travelers use alternative modes of transportation. You can find what kinds of transit are available on the Port of Seattle's website at portseattle.org/sea-tac/ground-transportation.