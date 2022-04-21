President Biden's arrival in Seattle expected to cause 'heavy congestion'

On Friday, President Biden will discuss his administration's efforts to continue growing the country's clean energy economy.

SEATTLE — President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Seattle on Thursday, a day before he is scheduled to talk about clean energy.

Biden will arrive in Seattle just after 5 p.m. Thursday, following his visit to Portland, Ore. He is expected to fly back to the East Coast on Friday afternoon.

The trip is Biden's first to the Pacific Northwest since he was elected.

After Air Force One lands at Sea-Tac Airport, Biden is believed to be traveling north to a private event in Seattle.

Sea-Tac Airport said travelers should expect potential delays during the early evening hours on Thursday due to Biden's arrival. Security protocols call for all air traffic to stop 30 minutes prior to arrival and 30 minutes afterward.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson warned drivers to expect “intermittent heavy congestion due to temporary closures of the freeway system” in the Seattle area Thursday evening and Friday due to Biden’s visit.

Biden will spend the night in Seattle, and on Earth Day Friday, he is expected to speak about his administration’s efforts to continue growing the country's clean energy economy, as well as bringing down costs for families, the White House said.

The White House said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will release more than $385 million to states to help families and individuals with their home energy costs through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Washington state will receive an additional $6.5 million, bringing its LIHEAP total to $151.2 million.

Multiple sources confirm to KING 5 that Biden will attend an event at Seward Park in Seattle Friday morning before traveling to Green River College. The Washington Post reports Biden will sign an executive order aimed at protecting old-growth forests.

At Green River College, Biden is expected to give remarks in the Mel Lindbloom Student Union and meet with elected officials and a limited number of people in the college's community, including students. The event is invitation only.

In a letter, Green River College President Suzanne Johnson said the college was selected as part of Biden's tour because of the career and technical programs that it offers, such as its nursing program, which support workforce development in the region.

Biden will be joined by Gov. Jay Inslee, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell during his appearances in Seattle Friday, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

During his trip, Biden is also expected to reaffirm his calls for Congress to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices, as well as highlight executive actions such as extending the freeze on student loan payments and tweaking the Affordable Care Act.

There will be politics on Biden's agenda, too. He plans to participate in fundraisers for the Democratic National Committee while in Portland and Seattle.

In Portland, Biden visited Portland International Airport to talk about critical investments to ensure stronger, more resilient infrastructure. Biden also highlighted investments made at PDX due in part to the infrastructure package that passed Congress this fall.

Meanwhile, some Republicans are critical of the president's messaging during his trip to the Northwest. Republican National Committee Spokesperson Paris Dennard said Biden should be focused on the economy.