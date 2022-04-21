WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at Green River College on plans to lower costs for families

Biden will touch on his administration's efforts to grow the green energy economy, sign an executive order and talk about lowering costs for families.

SEATTLE — President Joe Biden is in Seattle on his first visit to the Pacific Northwest since he was elected.

During his visit Friday, Biden is expected to give remarks about green energy, sign an executive order and speak about efforts to lower costs for families.

Biden will begin his day in Seward Park, where he will make a case for his agenda to address the climate crisis, according to the White House. The president will speak about safeguarding the nation's forests and bolstering resilience to threats like wildfires.

Biden used the visit to Seattle to sign an executive order at Seward Park aimed at protecting old-growth forests. The order requires the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

“I’m signing the executive order to conserve our forests that do so much to protect us,” Biden said during remarks at Seward Park.

The president will then travel to Green River College, where he will talk about his recent actions to lower costs for families. Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass his plan to lower healthcare and energy costs.

At Green River College, Biden is expected to give remarks in the Mel Lindbloom Student Union and meet with elected officials and a limited number of people in the college's community, including students. The event is invitation only.

In a letter, Green River College President Suzanne Johnson said the college was selected as part of Biden's tour because of the career and technical programs it offers, such as its nursing program, which support workforce development in the region.

Biden will be joined by Gov. Jay Inslee, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell during his appearances in Seattle Friday, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

During his trip, Biden is also expected to reaffirm his calls for Congress to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices, as well as highlight executive actions such as extending the freeze on student loan payments and tweaking the Affordable Care Act.

Afterward, Biden will depart from Sea-Tac Airport for Wilmington, Deleware.

Traffic impacts:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson warned drivers to expect “intermittent heavy congestion due to temporary closures of the freeway system” in the Seattle area on Friday due to Biden’s visit.

For security purposes, the specifics of Biden's travel plans are not being shared. However, traffic impacts and delays are expected on Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 during his visit.

Avoid I-5 SB in Seattle! All SB lanes are closed near the Ship Canal Bridge. Lane closures have started for the Presidential Motorcade. The backup is more than 5 miles. #k5traffic pic.twitter.com/C7mSSI3JdC — Shanté Sumpter (@ShanteSTV_) April 22, 2022