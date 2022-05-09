Construction of new Pier 58 on Seattle’s waterfront to begin this year

The city said the new Pier 58 is designed “especially with families and young children in mind.” It will include an event space, playground and a new bathroom.

Editor’s note: The video above about the city completing the removal of Pier 58 was originally published in April 2021.

SEATTLE - The city of Seattle anticipates the construction of a new Pier 58 next to the Great Wheel along the waterfront to begin this fall.

The removal of the former Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park, was completed in April 2021 after significant deterioration was found, which led to its collapse in September 2020.

On Monday, the city announced it awarded Pacific Pile & Marine, LP a $34.5 million contract to build a new Pier 58 as part of the city’s Waterfront Seattle Program.

“We’re excited to reach this milestone and to be one step closer to having another new pier for the public to enjoy on our waterfront,” said Angela Brady, director of the Waterfront Seattle Program. “The new pier includes a marine habitat-sensitive design, will be a welcoming space for all and will include an iconic playground that will encourage visitors from near and far to visit.”

Construction of the new Pier 58 is expected to take about two years to complete, according to the city.

Once finished, the new pier will feature a plaza and event space that can be used for concerts and other outside events, an elevated seating area and lawn and a viewing area that “provides large, open views to the bay and the Olympic Mountains." The Fitzgerald Fountain will also be restored and integrated into the new pier.

The city said a new playground at the pier will include an 18-foot, four-level jellyfish-inspired tower, a slide, wobble boards and a variety of climbing elements.

A new all-gender restroom and concierge space is also being built on the promenade across from the pier, with the goal of providing a “welcoming, safe and clean facility, with attending concierge during open hours, to enhance the visitor experience for the diverse users of the Waterfront.” The city said the restroom concept is still being designed and expected to be completed in 2022.

Once completed, the pier will be managed by the Seattle Parks Department and Friends of Waterfront Seattle.