Police search for shooting suspect after man killed at church in Seattle's Rainier Valley

Seattle police said a man was fatally shot during a meeting at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church Wednesday afternoon.

SEATTLE — One man was killed in a shooting at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church in Seattle's Rainier Valley Wednesday afternoon. Police have identified a suspect, but do not have anyone in custody at this point.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to the 7700 block of Rainier Avenue South around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to SPD, the suspect walked into a meeting at the church, opened fire and then fled from the scene. One man inside the church has died.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at least 40 people were inside the church at the time of the shooting.

"Police believe they have identified the suspect and are currently searching for him," SPD reported.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

#UPDATE - @SeattlePD Police Chief Adrian Diaz says that one man was shot and killed inside Emerald City Bible Fellowship. He says at least 40 people were also inside at the time. The suspect fled the scene and is not in police custody. @KING5Seattle https://t.co/X1o9TXwrkF — Dustin Gagne (@DustinGagneK5) March 18, 2021