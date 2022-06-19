New Overlook Walk project begins construction on Seattle Waterfront

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on the work on Seattle's Waterfront originally aired April 24, 2022.

Seattle took another step this past week in the extensive plan to revitalize the city's world-famous waterfront.

Construction has begun on the new Overlook Walk pedestrian bridge, which aims to connect Pike Place Market to the waterfront. The bridge, which will connect over Alaskan Way, will have accessible walking pathways and an elevator as well as spaces for people to take in views of Elliott Bay.

“This new, elevated park will provide plenty of public open space for taking in the gorgeous views of Elliott Bay that our locals know and love and, once complete, it’s sure to become one of the City’s most celebrated locations,” said Angela Brady, Director of the Waterfront Seattle Program. “Overlook Walk is a focal point for the overall waterfront improvements program and we are excited to share another major milestone towards the completion of a new and improved Waterfront for All.”

A new café will be constructed along with areas for children to play and "amphitheater-style seating" to allow for concerts and other events.

Two permanent pieces of art are included in the project, with one of them coming from the MTK Matriarchs. Malynn Foster, Tamela LaClair and Kimberly Deriana comprise MTK Matriarchs, which represent local tribes and Urban natives. They hope to "elevate the importance of Indigenous culture and history to the site."