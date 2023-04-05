Missing woman last seen at Mariners game last week

Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen on March 31 at T-Mobile Park during the Mariners game.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a woman who was last seen during a Mariners game last week.

The Seattle Police Department said Leticia Martinez-Cosman, 58, was last seen on March 31 at T-Mobile Park during the Mariners game. The 58-year-old has not contacted her family since the game, according to police.

Investigators said Martinez-Cosman has green eyes, brown hair, is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 135 pounds. The woman was last seen with a man in a photo taken during the Mariners game. Police said they have interviewed the man since the woman's disappearance.

Police asked the public to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 with any information on Martinez-Cosman's whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

