Gas prices hit unsustainable levels for some delivery drivers

BOTHELL, Wash. — The price at the pump is digging into the profits drivers for delivery apps take home.

Delivery drivers said after driving for eight hours and factoring in the cost of gas they can be left with $20 leaving some to question if driving is worth it.

"I usually spend a good half of the day just earning money for gas for the night," said Tony Bussert, a driver for DoorDash.

Bussert started driving for DoorDash in the Bothell area over the summer. He was let go from his customer service management position in 2020. He was given severance and was able to stay home with his son through the pandemic. He started driving DoorDash to make ends meet while searching for a new job. It was working until gas prices skyrocketed.

"It goes pretty fast, the gas," Bussert said. "Next thing you know you're down to $20 when you come home. Lucky to come home with $50."

Gas prices in Washington are some of the highest in the country. In King County prices are averaging $5.55 a gallon, which is roughly $1.72 more than the national average.

DoorDash, like several delivery apps, does not reimburse a driver for gas. DoorDash announced a rewards program in March 2022 that allows drivers to get 10% cash back on gas.

Bussert said he's currently spending around $80 to fill his tank. He said for now even if the profit is small, it's better than nothing as he searches for a full-time job.