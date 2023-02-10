Foo Fighters will play at Seattle's T-Mobile Park during 2024 'Everything or Nothing at All Tour'

SEATTLE — The Foo Fighters will make a stop at Seattle's T-Mobile Park as part of their 2024 "Everything or Nothing at All tour."
The band will perform on Aug. 18, 2024. They will be joined by the Pretenders and Alex G.
Mariners season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Mariners mail subscribers can purchase tickets at noon on Thursday, while tickets will be available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Foo Fighters U.S. stadium dates during the 2024 'Everything or Nothing at All Tour."
- Wednesday, July 17: New York, NY at Citi Field
- Friday, July 19: New York, NY at Citi Field
- Sunday, July 21: Boston, Mass. at Fenway Park
- Tuesday, July 23: Hershey, Penn. at Hersheypark Stadium
- Thursday, July 25: Cincinnati, Ohio at Great American Ballpark
- Sunday, July 28: Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Field
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Denver, Colo. at Empower Field at Mile High
- Wednesday, Aug. 7: San Diego, Calif. at Petco Park
- Friday, Aug. 9: Los Angeles, Calif. at BMO Stadium
- Sunday, Aug. 11: Los Angeles, Calif. at BMO Stadium
- Thursday, Aug. 16: Portland, Ore. at Providence Park Soccer Stadium
- Saturday, Aug. 18: Seattle
