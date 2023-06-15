34-year-old Eina Kwon was shot and killed in a seemingly random attack in Belltown Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — 34-year-old Eina Kwon is being remembered by family and friends as an “incredible human being” after she was shot and killed in a seemingly random attack in Belltown Tuesday.

Multiple people called 911 around 11 a.m. on Tuesday to report the shooting at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street. Callers said a suspect had run up to a white car and shot into the driver's side, and that an injured man was lying on the street. Multiple callers were able to provide a description of the suspect to 911 dispatch.

The man and Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, were rushed to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Kwon was rushed into surgery and her baby was emergently delivered. Kwon died from her injuries, which included gunshot wounds to the chest and head. Her baby lived for a short time but also died.

The other victim was treated for their injuries and later released.

"She was just an incredible human being, selfless, works every day," said business owner Michael Hoyle.

Hoyle and his wife own the businesses next door to Kwon's sushi restaurant Aburiya Bento House.

"She's been the most selfless, loving person every time we walked by, she's always coming out here at the same time every morning to put out her sign just like I put out my sign," said Hoyle. "I'm still kind of in a shell shock. It's that's the only word I can use. It's just, it's devastating."

Kim Ramirez, a friend and frequent customer, said they were celebrating the fact that her daughter was going to have a baby around the same time as Kwon.

"We used to tease her about the fact that ya know it was time for her to – I mean how could she deliver plates with her belly stickin' out, right," said Ramirez. "They were part of our family, our extended family. And we love them. Really nice people."

Ramirez said Kwon was pregnant with her second child.

Officers were able to locate a person matching the suspect's description not long after the incident. As officers approached, the suspect "raised his hands up in the surrender gesture and repeated, 'I did it, I did it,'" according to court documents.