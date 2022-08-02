Missing Belltown man took out the trash and never came back

The Seattle Police Department is investigating and asking anyone with information on the man’s disappearance to call 911.

SEATTLE — A man vanished after he took out the trash in his condo building in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood on Monday, according to his family.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating and asking anyone with information on the man’s disappearance to call 911.

Saurabh Gupte, 34, just finished a work meeting around noon and left his condo to walk down the hallway to the building’s garbage chute, his wife said.

“He never came back,” Shraddha Gupte said on Tuesday.

An image from the building's surveillance cameras is the last known sighting of him.

Gupte was last seen in flip flops and sweats. He left his phone and keys in the condo near Western Avenue and Denny Way. His wife and 4-month-old baby were still home at the time.

“He loves me, he loves his family, he loves his parents, he loves his baby. I don't know how he just disappeared. He's not that kind of guy who would just walk away,” Shraddha Gupte said.

She said her husband is in good health, physically and mentally, and there was nothing about him that worried her.

“I just want everyone’s help to find my husband Saurabh, he's really very kind and friendly. I want my Saurabh back, my baby wants his father back,” Shraddha Gupte said.

According to Seattle police, Saurabh Gupte is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark brown t-shirt, dark blue pants, and flip flops.

“Please call 911 if seen,” SPD said in a tweet.