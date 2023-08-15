Bellevue officer in critical condition after falling off on-ramp onto I-5 in Seattle

Officer Kevin Bereta fell off the Michigan Street on-ramp while on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit.

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old Bellevue motorcycle officer was in critical condition Wednesday, Aug. 16, after falling off an on-ramp onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Seattle on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, Officer Kevin Bereta sustained multiple injuries when he was ejected off his motorcycle, causing him to fall off the Michigan Street on-ramp onto southbound Interstate 5.

He fell 50 to 60 feet, according to the police department.

The incident occurred while the officer was on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Officer Bereta was conscious and alert when he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Vice President Harris called Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley to check on the officer, according to the police department.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Bereta joined the department in January 2018 and transferred to the Traffic Division as a motorcycle officer in 2020.