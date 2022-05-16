AMBER Alert issued for missing 8-year-old in Seattle

Kiya Matteson, 8, is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen traveling on Aurora Avenue North in a blue 2022 Hyundai Venue.

SEATTLE — An AMBER Alert was issued Monday morning for an eight-year-old girl who was last seen traveling in a car in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood.

The mother of Kiya Matteson got out of the car while the suspect was in the passenger seat, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Police said the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, locked the doors and started driving southbound on Aurora Avenue North near North 125th Street.

Matteson is described as 4 feet tall and 40 pounds with blonde, shoulder-length, wavy hair and blue eyes. She was wearing purple pajamas. The girl has autism, according to the Seattle Police Department. No photo was provided.

The 24-year-old suspect is described as 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect has a large afro and was wearing corduroy pants and a white shirt.

The vehicle that Matteson was last seen in is a dark blue 2022 Hyundai Venue with damage to the front passenger hood and rear bumper. The vehicle has a temporary tag on it. The registered Washington state license plate number is CCS7881, although that plate isn’t attached to the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.