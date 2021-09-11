Seattle schools will be closed Friday due to staff shortage, district says

Seattle Public Schools sent an email to parents telling them school is canceled Friday, Nov. 12, due to an unusual number of staff "taking leave."

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is canceling class district wide Friday, Nov. 12, due a staff shortage.

According to a letter sent to parents, the district said that it is aware of a large number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday.

The district does not think it has enough personnel to open schools and provide “high-quality learning,” the letter said.

The education hours lost on Friday, which is a day after Veterans Day, will be made up during a previously scheduled day off at the end of the school year.

“This is a change from the published schedule, and we recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families,” SPS said in part.

KING 5 has reached out to SPS for comment.

SPS, along with other school districts across the country, is experiencing historic staff shortages, which are felt even more deeply as students returned to socially distant in-person learning this school year.

Districts across Washington state have turned to incentives and recruiting tactics to target new staff, substitutes and reduce the burden on existing teachers.

One Mukilteo School District teacher told KING 5 last month that the shortages were causing even more teachers and staff to burn out, having to cover roles throughout campus.