Seattle Pacific Northwest Ballet to host first-ever Spokane performance in Gonzaga

Pacific Northwest Ballet will perform several pieces for the program, including Kent Stowell’s White and Black Swan Pas de Deux from “Swan Lake,”.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle's Pacific Northwest Ballet is headed to the Inland Northwest for its first-ever Spokane performance.

The company will be hosted by Gonzaga University and Gonzaga Dance, at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale for performances on Feb. 16-17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Pacific Northwest Ballet will perform several pieces, including Kent Stowell’s White and Black Swan Pas de Deux from “Swan Lake,” Jessica Lang’s “The Calling,” Jiří Kylián’s “Petite Mort” and Twyla Tharp’s “Sweet Fields.”

“We are so excited to bring Pacific Northwest Ballet to the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center,” says Peter Boal, PNB artistic director since 2005. “The program I’ve selected offers iconic works by some of the most innovative choreographers working today, plus two excerpts from Kent Stowell’s magnificent ‘Swan Lake’ — straight from the Seattle stage. Audiences will see the incomparable PNB dancers performing the best of classical ballet alongside inspired new creations. Whether you are new to dance or a devoted fan, I know you’ll love this program.”

Tickets start at $47.50 and are available online and in person at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center box office.

For more information on the Pacific Northwest Ballet, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.