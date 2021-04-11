Search underway for missing Seattle Fire deputy chief in eastern Washington

Jay Schreckengost went missing while on a hunting trip in eastern Washington. He was last heard from on Nov. 2, 2021.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash — Multiple agencies are involved in a search for a Seattle Fire Department deputy chief reported missing during a hunting trip in eastern Washington.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Jay Schreckengost was staying at Squaw Rock Resort off State Route 410 while on a hunting trip. He was last heard from on Tuesday, November 2 when he texted his wife letting her know he had parked his truck and was headed out to go hunting.

It is believed that Schreckengost went hunting alone, but his son was planning to arrive at camp Wednesday.

Schreckengost’s family went to search for him Wednesday and contacted the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) when they couldn’t find him. The YCSO then contacted the KCSO.

Schreckengost’s truck was located in the Cliffdell area of Kittitas County, north of SR 410. Search and rescue crews are searching for Schreckengost in southwest Kittitas County near Cliffdell where his truck was found. The KCSO said the area is fairly remote and borders Yakima County.

The YCSO said Schreckengost is a survivalist and had the proper clothing on him, along with food, water, a rifle, backpack and maps. His last known location is known to be a typical area for hunters this time of year.

Around 50 people were searching for Schreckengost Thursday, including a group of Seattle firefighters, friends and family.

Search and rescue ground teams from Kittitas and Yakima counties are involved in the search, and Klickitat County search and rescue brought two trail dogs to search along trails in the area. A drone with thermal imaging is also being used to try and locate Schreckengost.