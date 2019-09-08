SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled into the Spokane River following a police chase that spanned from Airway Heights to downtown Spokane.

A spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department told KREM that Airway Heights police were pursuing the suspect during a traffic stop when he fled. The chase resumed in downtown Spokane.

Police said the suspect lost both wheels on his car on the Division Street Bridge and then jumped into the Spokane River.

At this time, police are unsure whether the suspect is dead or alive. Police say the suspect claimed that he had a broken ankle.

A dive team and K-9 unit are searching the bank of the river near Pier 1.

Traffic has been reduced reduced to one lane on Northbound Division Street.

There has been a large police presence throughout the downtown area since about 4 a.m. on Friday.

Residents should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.