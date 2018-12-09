Oregon wildlife officials are working to locate a cougar that they believe attacked and killed a Gresham woman hiking near Mount Hood.

Diana Bober, 55, was found dead Monday off the Hunchback Trail in Welches. She was reported missing on Aug. 29.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said they believe Bober was killed by a cougar. The medical examiner's office said her injuries were consistent with that of a cougar attack. U.S. Fish and Wildlife will determine the animal that attacked Bober.

The fatal attack would be the first by a wild cougar in Oregon history.

ODFW says the first search for the cougar will include hounds trained to pick up a cougar’s scent, but Wednesday’s wet conditions are not suitable for hounds because rainfall can limit the hounds’ detection skills. They plan to start searching Thursday.

Instead of searching Wednesday, authorities are placing trail cameras, posting closure signs and working to get a better understanding of the search area, ODFW said.

A press conference is planned for Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss the measures being taken to find the cougar.

