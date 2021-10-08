Search continues for missing Fruitland boy after 2 weeks

Officials also announced that there is a new email for tips, which is findmichael@fruitland.org.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Five-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27. Since then, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are continuing to search the Fruitland area for the boy.

On Tuesday, which marks two weeks since he went missing, the Fruitland Police Department gave an update on the search for Michael. Officials said the search is ongoing and the focus has been on aerial and marine searches, including the miles of waterways in town.

"There are many miles of waterways in the Fruitland area and searching them is a momentous task. Residents may see search crews along the banks of canals and rivers this week and at any given time as we work to leave no stone unturned in our search for Michael," Fruitland police said in a statement.

Officials also announced that there is a new email for tips, which is findmichael@fruitland.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho.

Police added that press briefings will be held when necessary to help with the search and now press briefings are currently scheduled.

Michael is described as an active and inquisitive child and police have not ruled out that he may have wandered off. Officials ask residents to continue being vigilant and observant.

"Michael's family remains in our prayers and they remain fully cooperative with law enforcement. Please be respectful of their privacy during this difficult time," officials wrote.

Michael has blond hair, blue eyes, is about 3-foot-7 and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and dark blue briefs.