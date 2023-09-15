1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash on Lake Sammamish

The involved plane is a single-engine Seawind 3000 and had two people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a plane crashed into Lake Sammamish Friday morning, the Bellevue Fire Department said in a social media post.

The King County Sheriff's Office says its Marine Unit is on scene and has rescued two people from the plane. One person was pronounced dead and another is being transported to the hospital, BFD said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released preliminary information about the crash, stating the involved plane is a single-engine Seawind 3000. The crash occurred around 11 a.m.

Two people were on board of the plane, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

In a media briefing near the scene, Bellevue Fire confirmed that two men were on board the plane when it crashed. Residents who saw the crash say they saw the plane take off and struggle to stay up before nosediving.

BFD also says it was bystanders who pulled people from the plane and started CPR. Bellevue Fire PIO Heather Wong told KING 5 that the bystanders who helped save the victims were "heroes" in the eyes of law enforcement.

