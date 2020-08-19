Seahawks to play first three home games without fans

The team announced the plan on Twitter.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that the first three home games of the season would be played without fans in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The team said that it will "follow the lead of public health and government officials" on whether to allow fans at the remaining five home games of the 2020 season.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) without fans in attendance," the Seahawks said in a statement. "While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance."

The first three home games in Seattle are against the New England Patriots, the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.