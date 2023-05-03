Beloved Seahawks fan Mama Blue passes away at 92

Patti Hammond, known for her colorful wigs and glasses, was a beloved Seattle Seahawks fan for decades.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Patti Hammond, known as Mama Blue, passed away Saturday at 92, according to a statement on her Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that as a family we share that our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great grandma, aunt, cousin, friend, and number 1 Seattle Seahawks fan, Patti Hammond, took her last and final breath in her Shoreline, WA home surrounded by family this evening," read the statement made on her Facebook page.

Hammond was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020.

Hammond, a hairdresser for 65 years, known for her colorful wigs and glasses, was a beloved Seattle Seahawks fan for decades.

Hammond was induced into the fan hall of fame in 1999 and had her own toy figurine. She was also the first fan to raise the 12th Man flag at what is now Lumen Field in 2007.

Hammond was recognized as the 2020 Seahawks Fan of the Year, an award that was created to honor fans who make a difference in the stands and in their communities, according to the Seahawks website.

Forever In Our Hearts - Patti ‘Mama Blue’ Hammond 💙 pic.twitter.com/JNqI6jZKqU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 5, 2023

Mama Blue was the heart and soul of the 12s since day one, even gaining her own fans as well.

“(We have) a little magnet that we have on our refrigerator (of her.) This one I keep at my desk, so no matter what I'm doing, I have Mama Blue looking at me all the time, I love this little thing, this is so awesome. I'll keep these alive, I'll cherish these for a long time," said Norb "Cam" Caoili, a die-hard Seahawks fan and longtime friend of Mama Blue's

He said he spent countless Sundays with Mama Blue and even went on a couple of trips with her where he really got to know her.

"There was never a down day with her, she was always having fun, doesn't matter if it's a complete stranger she would be saying hi to people she doesn't even know, but immediately you feel like you got a friend with her," said Caoili.

Despite a sea of blue at every home game. Seahawks legend, Jim Zorn said she stood out from the rest.

"She is loud, she was loud and when you'd look over that's a familiar face," Zorn said.

Zorn said he was fortunate to spend time with her on her 90th birthday two years ago. To not only celebrate the big day, but to say thank you to the person he says was the longest-tenured Seahawk who helped establish what it means to be a 12.

"She was always enthusiastic, she never gave up on the Seahawks and that's what our 12th man, our fans do today," said Zorn.

Caoili agrees with Zorn and will miss his dear friend, especially on Sundays.

"Mama Blue is one of a kind, they'll never be another fan like her, she was the ultimate 12 before 12s even existed,” said Caoili.

Seahawks President Chuck Arnold said in a tweet, "Patti’s joy and passion for the Seahawks was unmatched. She was the ultimate 12, loud and loyal since day one, and was beloved by everyone in our organization. Sending all our love to her family. She will be truly missed but never forgotten."