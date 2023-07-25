Sea-Tac sees record-breaking number of travelers in one day

Dorothy Challenger of Tacoma left herself four full hours just to be safe, something she sees as a good thing.



“After everything that has been said and done you have to live you can’t be scared. So for Sea-Tac to be that busy that means a lot of people are traveling they’re not living in a cage anymore,” Challenger said. “People are getting over their fears and they are living their lives."



But there’s a limit to how much passengers can take – one passenger who chose to remain nameless just wanted to vent.



“There’s not enough staff, not enough agents, not enough crew. It’s not getting better, it’s getting worse and we’re at the height of the summer,” the man said.



Yes, it will get worse, or better depending on how you look at it. Sea-Tac anticipates breaking the all-time passenger record again in August possibly several times. Paine Field in Everett says it’s on pace to see half a million passengers by the end of the year and just changed its name in an attempt to generate more business.



“Seattle region is what brought most of us here and it’s what drives our economy so it’s only fitting to have the name in there,” said Brett Smith of the field’s management company Propeller Airport.



Soon, the newly named Seattle Paine Field International Airport hopes to become an alternative for travelers looking for a flight into the Seattle Area.



Airports across the country have added additional TSA staff to help deal with the anticipated summer rush. Before heading out the door, travelers are asked to double-check their flight status through the airline or on the Port of Seattle's website.