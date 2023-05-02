Sea-Tac Airport raising parking fees June 1

You'll pay more for parking at Sea-Tac Airport starting June 1 as the airport grapples with inflation and tax increases.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will raise its parking rates June 1, with increases reaching as high as 43% in some cases.

The airport announced the new rates Tuesday saying they keep pace with inflation and tax increases and support garage maintenance and customer service investments.

The biggest increases by percentage are for hourly and weekly rates in general parking and terminal direct. The hourly general parking rate, which covers floors one to three and five to eight in the garage, will increase by $2 (33%) to $8 per hour. The hourly terminal direct rate, which covers floor four in the garage, will go up $3 (43%) to $10. The weekly general parking rate will bump up $57 to $222 per week, which is a 31% hike.

The complete parking rate changes can be seen below.

The airport said hourly rates are increasing enough to cover operational costs for short-term parking. The city of SeaTac’s commercial parking tax, which is currently $3.82 per parking transaction, regardless of duration, is increasing. When taking other local and state taxes into account, Sea-Tac said it currently allocates 66% of its one-hour general parking fee – or $4.02 of a $6 fee – to taxes.

The remainder of the money goes to the airport’s operating and capital budget, which includes funding for capital projects like the C concourse expansion and a project to reconfigure the north end ticketing area and expand security checkpoints. Recent garage maintenance included installing more electric vehicle chargers and a smart camera parking guidance system that indicates available parking spaces to cut search time. A curbside accessibility and safety project is also underway to add curb cuts, ADA loading zones and safety bollards.