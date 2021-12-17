SCRAPS reopens after deadly 'Strep Zoo' outbreak in dogs

SCRAPS is reopening Friday, two weeks after it announced it had identified multiple cases of Streptococcus Zooepidemicus (Strep Zoo) in dogs at the shelter.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service is back open after a deadly outbreak of a contagious disease found in dogs forced it to temporarily close earlier this month.

SCRAPS said in a Facebook post that it would resume normal operations on Friday, Dec. 17 with reduced fees. Through Dec. 26, adoption fees will be reduced to the cost of a license, which is $28 for dogs and $18 for cats.

On Dec. 3, SCRAPS announced it was temporarily closed to the public after officials identified multiple cases of Streptococcus Zooepidemicus (Strep Zoo) in dogs at the shelter. The bacteria caused the deaths of two asymptomatic dogs.

After the deaths, SCRAPS worked with Washington State University to perform extensive diagnostic testing.

According to SCRAPS, Strep Zoo is a bacteria that can cause respiratory disease and death in various species. In dogs, symptoms can include coughing, nasal discharge, fever, and retching (often mistaken for vomiting). Infected dogs may not show any symptoms. The bacteria can be spread through the air, bodily secretions and contact with common surfaces.

SCRAPS has undertaken preventive, antibiotic treatment for every dog in its care and contacted guardians of dogs who recently left the shelter.