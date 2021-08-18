SCRAPS asking for volunteers after taking in 46 neglected rabbits

The Spokane animal shelter, already caring for over 30 rabbits, took in 46 neglected rabbits overnight in an abandonment case.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Animal Shelter SCRAPS is caring for over 74 rabbits after unexpectedly receiving 46 neglected bunnies on Tuesday.

The shelter posted about the cases on Facebook saying that they never know what the next day might be, in this case it was over three dozen new rabbits to add to their collection.

The shelter suspects the 46 new rabbits are abandoned, "definitely neglected" and are in need of some caring hands. The shelter was already caring for over 30 rabbits some already up for adoption, others awaiting spay and neuter.

Now the shelter is in a difficult situation, they are not equipped to handle so many rabbits at once. They don't have the housing space or the spay and neuter resources to accommodate the fluffle of rabbits.

They are asking for volunteers to step up and foster a rabbit or two until the time they can find there forever home and if your looking to adopt a rabbit now is the time lightening the load for the shelter as they care for the animals.