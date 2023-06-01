Schweitzer Mountain sold to Denver-based company

The premiere ski spot has been purchased by Alterra Mountain Co., an outside company that plans to continue to make Schweitzer the ski destination for years to come.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Alterra Mountain Company; announced Thursday that they have Schweitzer Mountain as the 18th property in their portfolio.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year subject to closing conditions.

"With an incredible mountain in one of the most beautiful settings in the country and a world-class operating team, Schweitzer has everything we look for in a destination," said Jared Smith, the president, and CEO of Alterra. “The mountain has been a valued partner on the Ikon Pass for several seasons, so we’ve been able to see the exceptional team, community, and opportunities for continued investment up close."

“The mountain has been a valued partner on the Ikon Pass for several seasons, so we’ve been able to see the exceptional team, community, and opportunities for continued investment up close," Smith said.

Tom Chasse, the current president and CEO of Schweitzer, will continue to run operations. He said the popular ski destination will only continue to get better.

“The company’s commitment to preserving the authenticity of their mountain communities while investing in the overall mountain experience is what we’re most looking forward to as the newest member of the Alterra family.”

Throughout the last 10 years, over $100 million has been spent to continue to build Schweitzer as a premiere ski spot.

The Alterra Mountain Company introduced the Ikon Pass in 2018 for skiers and snowboarders and the upcoming ski season's passes will not be impacted by the mountains purchase.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.